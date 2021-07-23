French Co-Owner of Taishan Nuclear Plant Says Issues Are Serious Enough To Require Shutdown

The French co-owner of the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in China’s southern Guangdong province has warned that the plant is facing a “severe situation” that requires it to be shut down.

Electricite de France (EDF) stated Thursday that it would shut down the plant if it could owing to damage to the fuel rods, a month after notifying the US government of a “imminent radiation threat.” According to CNN, an EDF representative stated it was up to the Chinese partner to decide.

The reactor would have been shut down “due to the protocols and practices in terms of operating nuclear power facilities in France,” according to an EDF spokeswoman mentioned in the paper.

China General Nuclear Power Group, which is also the plant’s largest stakeholder, is a co-owner. Only 30% of Taishan Nuclear Power Joint Venture Co is owned by EDF.

Despite the fact that EDF had previously stated that it is working to remedy a “performance issue” at a facility, a spokesman for the company confirmed that it was detecting a rise in noble gas in a reactor. The matter has been communicated to EDF’s Chinese partner.

“We’ve communicated all of the parts of EDF’s analysis with them, as well as all of the reasons why, in France, we would shut down the reactor,” the spokesperson continued, “so that they can make the decision that will be required as responsible operators.”

The reactor will be shut down to “prevent further deterioration of the fuel rods, conduct an inquiry, and minimize additional damage to the industrial facility,” according to EDF. However, the corporation refused to make a direct statement on the stoppage.

The plant’s safety problem was initially brought to light a month ago, when it was revealed that the US government was investigating a possible nuclear leak. The nuclear reactor at Framatome, an EDF subsidiary, is leaking fission gas, according to a letter addressed to the US Department of Energy.

The Chinese safety authority is also accused of lowering the allowed threshold for radiation detection near the facility in order to avoid a shutdown. The Chinese refuted this assertion, claiming that radiation levels were normal and that there were no safety issues. “The radiation levels near the nuclear power plant are normal, and safety is guaranteed,” said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the foreign ministry.

China’s nuclear power plants, according to Lijian, have “kept an excellent operating record” with “no mishaps damaging the environment.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.