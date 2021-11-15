Freed US journalist claims he was not ‘beaten’ in Myanmar prison.

After being released from prison in Myanmar and deported on Monday, a US journalist said he wasn’t “hungry or beaten,” but was concerned that his ordeal might never end.

Danny Fenster, who appeared frail following his six-month detention, said he was detained for no cause and was not tortured by Myanmar police.

The 37-year-old was released a day before he was scheduled to stand trial on terror and sedition charges that could have landed him in prison for the rest of his life.

After landing in Doha, Qatar’s capital, he told journalists, “I was arrested and held in captivity for no cause… but physically I was healthy.” “I wasn’t abused or malnourished.” Fenster had previously worked for Frontier Myanmar.