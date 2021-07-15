#FreeBritney: An Online Army Rallyes Behind Britney Spears, Who Has Been Silenced

When two comedians decided to launch a podcast about Britney Spears’ bizarre Instagram posts, they had no clue it would spark a global internet movement combining superfans and rights campaigners in fury over the star’s legal status.

Britney’s Gram debuted in 2017 as a fun podcast hosted by Tess Barker and Babs Gray, in which they analysed the odd mix of memes, selfies, and dance videos posted on the singer’s Instagram account.

But the legal conservatorship that Spears had been under since 2008 piqued their interest — and worried them. The deal gives the popstar’s father broad authority over her financial and personal life in exchange for her paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal bills.

“The podcast organically started to turn into more of an investigative podcast,” Barker said ahead of Spears’ conservatorship hearing on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The comedians sifted through court documents for hours, seeking to figure out if the deal was truly functioning as intended: shielding Spears, who had a high-profile breakdown in the mid-2000s under the heavy scrutiny of the paparazzi.

Other fans-turned-sleuths began scouring the singer’s cryptic, emoji-laden messages for clues regarding her health. They became increasingly concerned that she had been “silenced” under the conservatorship, unable to express how miserable she truly was.

An audio message from a key source appeared in the podcast’s inbox in 2019, when Spears’ Instagram had been inexplicably inactive for weeks. Spears had been forced into a mental health facility months before, according to the caller, who introduced himself as a former paralegal.

He told Barker and Gray, “You guys are onto something.” “To put it mildly, what is going on is upsetting.”

The statement, which was broadcast in a viral episode of the podcast named “#FreeBritney,” shocked Spears’ fans, but it also drew the attention of campaigners who were uninterested in gyrating dance moves or songs like “Baby One More Time.”

Hundreds of thousands of internet entries have been branded #FreeBritney, including half a million tweets on June 23 when Spears gave explosive evidence, claiming she was drugged against her will and not permitted to regulate her own contraceptives.

While local supporters have held protests outside the courts, the online movement has reached people all around the world, from the United Kingdom to the Philippines. According to Hashtagify, a Twitter monitoring tool, a quarter of #FreeBritney tweets come from Brazil.

