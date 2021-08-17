‘Free Guy’ is the highest-grossing film in North America.

According to numbers released Monday by trade group Exhibitor Relations, the video game action comedy “Free Guy” topped the North American box office in its debut weekend, grossing $28.4 million.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds as an anti-hero who discovers he is a character in a computer game and attempts to control his fate.

“Under challenging circumstances, this is a pretty good opening. The Delta variation is taking its toll,” David A. Gross, CEO of Franchise Entertainment Research, told AFP, alluding to an increase in coronavirus infections.

With $10.6 million in its opening weekend, the horror film “Don’t Breathe 2,” about a game of mass murder perpetrated by a blind soldier, came in second.

With $9.1 million for the Friday-Sunday session, Disney’s family adventure picture “Jungle Cruise,” based on a theme park ride, came in third.

The biopic about soul queen Aretha Franklin, “Respect,” came in fourth place with $8.8 million, and the supervillain film “The Suicide Squad” rounded out the top five with $7.5 million.

The rest of the top ten are as follows:

“Old” ($2.4 million) is a film that is based on a true story.

“Black Widow” is a film with a budget of $1.9 million dollars.

“Stillwater” ($1.3 million) is a film that is based on a true story.

“The Green Knight” ($1.2 million) is a fantasy film.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” has a budget of $1.1 million.