‘Fraud,’ says Twitter in response to Elon Musk being named Time’s Person Of The Year for 2021.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, was chosen Time’s Person of the Year for 2021, and social media users have different reactions.

“Few persons have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and maybe life off Earth too,” Time editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal wrote in an editor’s note.

According to former managing editor Walter Isaacson, the award is given to a people or individuals who “most touched the news and our lives, for better or worse, and embodied what was vital about the year, for better or worse.”

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be followed by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in 2020, and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg in 2019. Adolf Hitler (1938) and Joseph Stalin (1938) were among the previous holders of the title (1939 and 1942).

Musk’s selection as Person of the Year has elicited a divided response on Twitter.

While Musk’s admirers praised the cover, others cited the billionaire’s social media conduct as well as his and his companies’ numerous issues.

“The world’s wealthiest person, who, rather than putting his $270,000,000,000 toward solving serious real-world problems, simply…doesn’t.” Dr. Josh Fergeus, an Australian councilor, tweeted, “What an outstanding example to us all.”

“Other from the racial discrimination lawsuits, sexual harassment lawsuits, and [National Labor Relations Board] investigations, how was the play, Mrs. @TIME?” wrote author and journalist Elie Mystal.

“Time Magazine got it right on this one. Nobody epitomizes our awful zeitgeist quite like this fat maniac. We live in wicked, acquisitive, intellectually bankrupt times. E.W. Niedermeyer tweeted, “literally the hero we deserve.”

“Good to see Time recognizing a human, unlike Tesla’s Autopilot cameras,” the official Twitter account of “The Daily Show” said.

“Fixed that for you,” one Twitter user wrote after editing Musk’s Time magazine cover to read “Fraud of the Year” instead of “Person of the Year.” “Thank you very much.” Others, on the other hand, thought Musk was an excellent choice.

“You guys rarely make even marginally good Person of the Year picks… This year, though, you chose the sole correct response! Matt Wallace, a YouTuber who focuses on cryptocurrencies, wrote, “Elon Musk and Dogecoin to the MOOOOOOOON!!!”

“I’m overjoyed that he’s Person of the Year!” He is deserving of it because of the good he is doing for the world, as well as the innovations and trends he is setting. “This truly brightened my day,” said a second person.

"I have no complaints!" Congratulations, Elon Musk, and keep up the good work.