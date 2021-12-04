Francis Makes First Papal Visit to Athens in Two Decades.

On Saturday, Pope Francis arrived in Athens for the first time in two decades, with the Greek city under tight security due to anti-papal feeling by Orthodox hardliners.

On Sunday, the pope will visit the Greek island of Lesbos, which he previously visited in 2016 amid the height of the migration crisis.

His jet took out from Cyprus on Saturday morning, where he spoke out about migrant misery, and is scheduled to arrive in Athens at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT).

His visit is the first by a pope to Athens since John Paul II in 2001, which was the first papal visit to the Greek capital since the 1054 Schism between the Catholic and Orthodox Churches.

Francis is attempting to repair strained ties with the Orthodox Church while also drawing attention to the situation of thousands of refugees and asylum seekers in Greece.

“I ardently wish to see you all, not just Catholics, but everyone,” he wrote in a message before leaving on his journey, which began on Thursday with a two-day stop in Cyprus.

“By meeting you, I will quench my thirst for fraternity’s springs.”

On Saturday, Francis will meet with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Archbishop Ieronymos, the head of the Church of Greece.

After that, he’ll meet with members of Greece’s minuscule Catholic community, which accounts for only 1.2 percent of the country’s Orthodox population.

“The presence of the Holy Father in Greece is a boost for us… Catholics in Greece must take use of it,” Markos Foscolos, parish priest of St Nicholas on Tinos, told reporters this week.

On Monday, Francis will fly back to Rome.

Up to 2,000 police officers will be stationed in Athens to keep an eye on potential protests by Orthodox hardliners who blame Catholics for the Schism and the sacking of Constantinople in 1204 during the Fourth Crusade.

“They will be few, but loud,” Petros Panagiotopoulos, a theologian at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University, warned.

According to Pierre Salembier, head of the Jesuit Catholic community in Greece, relations with the Church of Greece are much better than they were prior to John Paul’s visit.

However, he admitted that some “known anti-Catholic zealots” remained in the Church’s governing body.

According to the Union of Orthodox Journalists, the bishop of Piraeus labeled the pope’s visit “immoral.”

Francis decried “slavery” and “abuse” in migrant camps during his visit to Cyprus, drawing parallels with World War II.

Francis decried "slavery" and "abuse" in migrant camps during his visit to Cyprus, drawing parallels with World War II.