Francis is set to visit Greece for the first time in two decades.

On Saturday, Pope Francis will fly into Greece for the first time in two decades, with Athens being heavily guarded amid anti-papal sentiment among Orthodox hardliners.

On Sunday, the pope will return to the Greek island of Lesbos, which he last visited in 2016 amid the height of the migration crisis.

However, he is the first pope to visit Athens since John Paul II in 2001, which was the first papal visit to the city since the 1054 Schism between the Catholic and Orthodox Churches.

Francis is attempting to repair strained ties with the Orthodox Church while also drawing attention to the situation of thousands of refugees and asylum seekers in Greece.

“I ardently wish to see you all, not just Catholics, but everyone,” he wrote in a message before leaving on his journey, which began on Thursday with a two-day stop in Cyprus.

“I shall quench my thirst at the springs of fraternity by meeting you,” he added.

On Saturday, Francis will meet with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Archbishop Ieronymos, the head of the Church of Greece.

Following that, he will meet with members of Greece’s small Catholic population.

“The Holy Father’s presence in Greece is a lift for us,” Markos Foscolos, parish priest of St Nicholas on the island of Tinos, told reporters this week.

In recent years, between 50,000 and 60,000 local Catholics have been joined by another 250,000 Catholics from the Philippines, Poland, and African countries.

Up to 2,000 police officers will be stationed in Athens to keep an eye on probable protests by Orthodox hardliners who blame Catholics for the Schism and the sacking of Constantinople in 1204 during the Fourth Crusade.

“They will be few, but loud,” said Petros Panagiotopoulos, a theologian at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University.

According to Pierre Salembier, head of the Jesuit Catholic community in Greece, relations with the Church of Greece are much better than they were prior to John Paul’s visit.

However, he admitted that some “known anti-Catholic zealots” remained in the Church’s governing body.

According to the Union of Orthodox Journalists, the bishop of Piraeus labeled the pope’s visit “immoral.”

On Sunday, Francis will return to Lesbos, a hotspot in the 2015 refugee crisis, “as a pilgrim to the wellsprings of humanity” to urge for refugee integration.

