Francis is in Athens for the first time in two decades.

On Saturday, Pope Francis launched a historic trip to Greece with the first visit to Athens by a pontiff in two decades, with the goal of improving historically tense relations with Greece’s Orthodox Church and drawing attention to the plight of refugees.

The pope arrived in Athens shortly after 0900 GMT after a two-day trip to Cyprus, where security was heightened ahead of expected protests by Orthodox hardliners, among whom anti-papal sentiment remains strong.

On Sunday, the pope will visit the Greek island of Lesbos, which he previously visited in 2016 amid the height of the migration crisis.

The 84-year-visit old’s is the first by a pope to Athens since John Paul II in 2001, which was the first papal visit to the Greek capital since the 1054 Schism between the Catholic and Orthodox Churches.

“I ardently wish to meet you all, not just Catholics, but everyone,” he wrote in a message before leaving on his journey, which began on Thursday with a stop in Cyprus.

“By meeting you, I will quench my thirst for fraternity’s springs.”

On Saturday, Francis will meet with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Archbishop Ieronymos, the head of the Church of Greece.

After that, he’ll meet with members of Greece’s minuscule Catholic community, which accounts for only 1.2 percent of the country’s Orthodox population.

“The presence of the Holy Father in Greece is a boost for us… Catholics in Greece must take use of it,” Markos Foscolos, parish priest of St Nicholas on Tinos, told reporters this week.

On Monday, Francis will fly back to Rome.

Up to 2,000 police officers will be stationed in Athens to keep an eye on potential protests by Orthodox hardliners who blame Catholics for the Schism and the sacking of Constantinople in 1204 during the Fourth Crusade.

“They will be few, but loud,” Petros Panagiotopoulos, a theologian at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University, warned.

According to Pierre Salembier, head of the Jesuit Catholic community in Greece, relations with the Church of Greece are much better than they were prior to John Paul’s visit.

However, he admitted that some “known anti-Catholic zealots” remained in the Church’s governing body.

According to the Union of Orthodox Journalists, the bishop of Piraeus labeled the pope’s visit “immoral.”

Francis decried “slavery” and “abuse” in migrant camps during his visit to Cyprus, drawing parallels with World War II.

Francis decried "slavery" and "abuse" in migrant camps during his visit to Cyprus, drawing parallels with World War II.

The Cyprus government announced on Friday that 50 migrants, including two Cameroonians, have been stranded in the country for months.