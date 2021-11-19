France’s Zemmour is losing ground in the polls as the country’s problems worsen.

According to a new poll, support for French far-right television pundit Eric Zemmour, who is widely anticipated to run for president, has dwindled amid rumors of problems in his campaign team.

The OpinionWay poll, which measured voter intentions for the first round of next year’s election, found that Zemmour’s support had dropped by a point since October, to 12 percent.

The findings, which were released late Thursday, followed patterns reported in two other polls released last week by the Odoxa and Elabe organizations, both of which showed a decline in support for the ultra-nationalist.

All three show him trailing experienced far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, whom Zemmour temporarily overtook in polls in October following a publicity blitz.

However, later Friday, Zemmour tweeted that he would hold a protest in Paris in early December, which allies told AFP may be the first public event of an official campaign.

“The fork in the road has arrived. The next chapter of the drama begins on December 5 at the Zenith in Paris. Come help me write it! “he penned

Zemmour’s abrupt entry into the presidential campaign was viewed as having the ability to upend electoral expectations, since a rematch between President Emmanuel Macron and Le Pen was largely expected in the second round.

If the election were held today, according to the OpinionWay poll, Macron would win the first round with a score of 24-25 percent, followed by Le Pen with 19-21 percent.

According to the poll, Macron would defeat Le Pen in a second-round run-off by a margin of 56 percent to 44 percent.

Analysts say the election contest is still very uncertain thus far out, given that Zemmour has yet to register his candidacy and the right-wing Republicans have yet to name a contender.

Zemmour, 63, is scheduled to travel to London this weekend as a possible presidential contender, but a planned event has been canceled by a charity due to his hate speech convictions.

The Royal Institution, which is patroned by Prince Charles, has stated that it will not allow the anti-immigration and anti-Islam commentator to use its facilities.

“Nobody who wants to divide our communities, or instigate hatred against people because of the color of our skin or the God they worship is welcome in our city,” said London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is of Pakistani descent.

Sources within Zemmour's campaign team have expressed reservations about his ability to organize a presidential campaign, according to French media.