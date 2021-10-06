Frances Haugen is a data engineer who is determined to keep Facebook in check.

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee who testified before Congress on Tuesday, is adamant about her position: that in a hyper-connected society, the social network can cause just as much harm as good, and that its power must be restricted.

Before leaving Facebook in May, the 37-year-old data scientist, who worked on the company’s civic integrity team, quietly gathered thousands of internal papers and provided them to the Wall Street Journal and US politicians.

They were so disturbed by the contents that they swiftly scheduled Haugen to speak at a congressional committee on children’s online safety.

On CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday night, Haugen made her first public appearance, expressing her concerns about Facebook’s failure to handle misinformation, bigotry, and other toxic content on its platforms.

She expressed her concerns before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation in a clear and incisive manner on Tuesday.

According to Haugen, she has seen a friend succumb to the allure of conspiracy theories on social media.

She told the Wall Street Journal, “It’s one thing to research misinformation; it’s another to lose someone to it.”

She said she joined Facebook in 2019 with the intention of helping the company fix some of its greatest misdeeds, but she grew increasingly concerned about the decisions she watched the corporation make.

According to Haugen, in order to make money from advertising, Facebook must persuade users to return to the network as often as possible, for as long as feasible each time. As a result, their algorithms favor the most attention-getting items, therefore unpleasant or divisive content is frequently permitted to spread extensively.

Facebook has used anti-disinformation efforts and changed its News Feed algorithms to penalize incorrect information on occasion.

However, their dedicated disinfo team, which assessed threats posed by certain people or types of content in the run-up to elections, was disbanded shortly after the November 2020 US presidential election.

Only two months later, violent insurgents stormed the US Capitol building, with some of them using Facebook to plan the attack, according to Haugen on “60 Minutes.”

She began to doubt Facebook’s commitment to integrity, thinking that the business was placing “profit over safety,” as she put it.

Haugen relocated to Puerto Rico in March, aiming to maintain her pandemic-era remote work schedule. However, Facebook’s human resources department informed her that this would not be possible, so Haugen elected to leave instead, according to the Wall Street Journal.

She does, however, want to. Brief News from Washington Newsday.