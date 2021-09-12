France’s Defense Ministry confirms a deal with Greece for six more Rafale fighter jets.

On Sunday, France reported that Greece had agreed to buy six more Rafale fighter jets, bringing the total number of French fighter jets sold to Athens to 24.

“Great news: Greece has recently revealed its intention to purchase six more Rafales. “We are working together to build true European autonomy,” tweeted French Defense Minister Florence Parly.

Greece was the first European country to purchase Dassault Aviation combat jets.

In January, Athens made a 2.5-billion-euro order for 18 of the jets, 12 of which were secondhand, in a transaction aimed at bolstering Greece’s defenses in the wake of rising tensions with Turkey.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced plans to buy six more Rafales on Saturday.

“Last week, I announced the purchase of 18 Rafale fighter jets. “By the end of the year, there will be 24,” he stated at the Thessaloniki International Fair, adding that the first plane, a second-hand type from France’s own airforce, will be flying Greek colors.

France has had trouble finding buyers for its warplanes among its European Union neighbors.

Croatia became the second European government to purchase Rafales in May, choosing for 12 previously used planes.

Dassault’s biggest Rafale customers include Qatar, Egypt, and India.