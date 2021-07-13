France stuns the Wallabies for the first time in 31 years on Australian soil.

Melvyn Jaminet kicked seven penalties as France beat the Wallabies 28-26 to keep the three-match series alive.

Les Bleus, led by Fabien Galthie’s reduced but resolute heavyweight pack, stamped their imprint on the contest early and led 16-13 at halftime.

Despite a valiant effort from Australia, they held on at AAMI Park in Melbourne to earn their first win in Australia since a 28-19 triumph in Sydney in 1990.

The French put in a valiant effort after suffering a heartbreaking 23-21 defeat in the first Test in Brisbane.

The result has added to the strain on Australian coach Dave Rennie, who has only four days till the final.

Rennie had urged that his squad eliminate the errors that had tarnished their previous game, but they gave up far too many penalties, with Jaminet kicking seven penalties and converting one to go with Damian Penaud’s try.

For Australia, Jake Gordon and Michael Hooper both scored, while Noah Lolesio kicked four penalties, but it wasn’t enough.

France captain Anthony Jelonch stated, “I don’t have the words, but I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve done tonight.”

“We were able to do what we were unable to do the previous week. We fought against a very tough Australian squad tonight, and we are proud of what we accomplished.”

Hooper, who was disappointed, said the Wallabies had a lot to think about.

“There are a lot of frustrating things there, and we put a lot of pressure on them, but we put a lot of pressure on the opposition,” he said. “In that zone, we can do better.”

Galthie reshuffled his forwards following three Tests in 11 days and 14 days in quarantine, with huge Castres prop Wilfrid Hounkpatin and Stade Francais lock Pierre-Henri Azagoh earning their first debuts.

Cameron Woki and Ibrahim Diallo joined them in the back row, with Bordeaux-Begles lock Cyril Cazeaux was also called up to create a new second-row combination with Azagoh, a troublesome pack.

They opened the scoring on a chilly Melbourne night, with Jaminet blasting a long-range penalty after Rob Valetini missed a straightforward clear out on two minutes.

When Matt To’omua offloaded to star winger Marika Koroibete, who twisted through the fragmented defence on an electrifying run, the Wallabies were pumped up and thought they had the opening try.

