France releases the suspect in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, admitting that his identity was misplaced.

After deciding that a man arrested on suspicion of playing a role in the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul was a victim of mistaken identity, French officials freed him on Wednesday.

The individual, who held a passport in the name of Khalid al-Otaibi, was able to go to Riyadh “immediately,” according to the Saudi embassy in Paris, which added that its diplomats had visited him during his arrest.

On Tuesday, he was apprehended by French border police at Paris’s main airport as he prepared to catch an aircraft to Riyadh.

Initially, police and judicial officials told French media that he was Khalid al-Otaibi, who was wanted on an international arrest warrant for his role in the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

“In-depth verifications to determine this person’s identification have enabled us to prove that the warrant was not applicable to him,” said Remy Heitz, the chief prosecutor in Paris, in a statement acknowledging the error.

“He has been released,” it continued, crushing the hopes of campaigners and loved ones who had hoped that the imprisonment would signal a big step forward in their efforts to bring the criminals to justice.

When asked for response, Khashoggi’s fiancee Hatice Cengiz told AFP, “I merely want to say that I will continue to pursue justice in any scenario.”

Turkey has issued an Interpol Red Notice, effectively an international arrest order, for 26 people in connection with the gruesome assassination of the former Washington Post contributor, while the United States has imposed penalties on the alleged killers.

Late Tuesday, the Saudi embassy in Paris issued a statement claiming that the imprisoned individual had “nothing to do with the situation in question” and demanding that he be released immediately.

According to a security source in Saudi Arabia, the name “Khalid al-Otaibi” is fairly popular in the kingdom, and the al-Otaibi the French thought they had was instead serving time in prison in Saudi Arabia alongside “all the defendants in the case.”

The assassination of Jamal Khashoggi provoked international anger, with Western intelligence services accusing the kingdom’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of ordering the execution.

Human rights groups slammed French President Emmanuel Macron for visiting Saudi Arabia over the weekend, becoming one of the first Western politicians to meet the Saudi crown prince after the murder.

