France has imposed sanctions on a US e-commerce site for selling ‘dangerous’ goods.

The economy ministry said Wednesday that France has ordered search engines to remove Wish, a US-based e-commerce platform, from their results because it sells poor or hazardous products.

In the next days, search engines like Google are expected to remove the website from their rankings, which sells largely cheap Chinese goods.

The Wish app will no longer be available in app stores.

Customers with the correct web address should be able to visit ContextLogic’s website, which is headquartered in San Francisco.

“There is no reason to allow online what we do not tolerate in physical stores,” Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told Le Parisien in France.

The punishments come after the DGCCRF anti-fraud agency in France examined 140 Wish items and determined that the vast majority were “non-conforming.”

Ninety percent of electrical gadgets, as well as 62 percent of costume jewelry products and 45 percent of toys, were declared “hazardous.”

Even after the anti-fraud agency told Wish about the flaws and the website withdrew the poor items, they returned under various identities, according to the anti-fraud agency.

The most recent sanction should be in place until the website is in compliance with French law.

The US startup said it will sue over the regulations, which it described as “illegal and unreasonable.”

Wish “always complies with the DGCCRF’s removal requests,” according to a statement.

Wish, which was founded in 2010, claims to have a user base of 100 million people.

In December of last year, it was listed on the New York Stock Exchange.