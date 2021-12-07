France arrests a man suspected of being involved in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

According to various sources familiar with the case, French police apprehended a guy suspected of being a member of the assassination squad that assassinated Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

According to the sources, investigators were trying to corroborate that the individual apprehended with a passport in the name of Khalid Alotaibi is the same man sought by Turkey and sanctioned by the US over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, whose death sparked outrage throughout the world.

According to judicial and airport officials who asked not to be identified, the guy was seized by border police as he was ready to board a flight to Riyadh from Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by Turkey.

When contacted about Alotaibi by AFP, a Saudi official requested additional time to react.

In a trial that began in October 2020, Khalid Alotaibi is one of 26 Saudis prosecuted in absentia by Turkey over the crime. He might be sentenced to life in jail if convicted.

Two of the 26 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s former aides are being tried in Turkey in their absence. In Turkey, no Saudi official has ever faced justice for the killing.

Alotaibi is also one of 17 people sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2018 for their role in the murder.

According to a source close to the matter, he was traveling through passport control when the Interpol Red Notice issued at Turkey’s request came up.

Another source close to the case stated that checks were still being done on Tuesday evening to ensure his identity was correct and that the arrest warrant applied to him, and that his custody may take up to 48 hours.

If he is identified as a member of the assassination team, he will face French prosecutors.

He has the right to fight Turkey’s extradition. If he does, the French judiciary must decide whether to detain him pending the outcome of a formal Turkish extradition request or to release him on the condition that he does not leave the country.

A court’s decision on whether or not to hand him over to Turkey against his will can take many weeks.

In September 2020, a Saudi court overturned five death convictions handed out after a closed-door trial, instead imposing a term of 20 years in jail on the defendants.

Khashoggi was a well-known Saudi journalist who lived in exile in the United States. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.