France and the United States meet, but say it will take time to mend fences.

France’s and the United States’ senior diplomats acknowledged Thursday that restoring relations will take time, as Paris sought steps to alleviate its fury over the cancellation of a major submarine contract.

After giving the cold shoulder for days, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the fringes of the UN General Assembly to discuss the partners’ greatest crisis since the Iraq war.

According to France’s top diplomat, US President Joe Biden’s phone chat with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron the day before had marked the beginning of a trust-building process.

“He noted that the call between the two presidents was a first step, but emphasized that resolving the situation between our two nations would take time and demand actions,” according to a French foreign ministry statement.

When Australia canceled a multibillion-dollar contract for French submarines last week, deciding instead that it required US nuclear versions amid escalating tensions with China, France was furious.

Le Drian accused Australia of backstabbing and the United States of betrayal, comparing the move to Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump’s unilateralism.

Following the closed-door, one-hour discussion at France’s UN mission, Blinken, a fluent French speaker who grew up partially in Paris, appeared apologetic to reporters later in the day.

He expressed his admiration for Le Drian and stated, in line with a White House statement, that the incident would have benefited from “open conversations among friends.”

Blinken pledged to work with France, America’s longest friend, to reestablish confidence, citing common interests such as the French war against the Islamic State.

“I am certain that because our shared interests are so strong and our shared values are so unshakeable, we will go forward and get some good work done, but it will take time and hard effort,” Blinken told reporters.

Blinken stated that he will continue to speak with Le Drian, similar to how Biden agreed to meet with Macron late next month.

Le Drian, on the other hand, kept a cold distance from his Australian and British counterparts.

Macron agreed to restore the French ambassador who was removed from Washington in protest, but he has given no indication that France will return its envoy to Canberra anytime soon.

France’s Naval Group said it will send Australia a full invoice for canceling the deal soon.

