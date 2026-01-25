France and Cambodia Forge Stronger Economic Ties Amid Fiscal Uncertainty

In a pivotal moment for bilateral relations, Cambodia’s Commerce Minister Cham Nimul met with French business leaders in Paris on January 23, 2026, to promote investment opportunities, as ongoing fiscal debates continue to shape the economic landscape in France. This meeting comes amid critical discussions on France’s financial health, including a new finance bill aiming to reduce the country’s deficit.

Cambodia Seeks French Investment

Minister Nimul’s discussions with MEDEF International and French business executives were part of Cambodia’s broader strategy to deepen its commercial ties with France. The Cambodian government has been eager to bolster foreign investment, and the meeting in Paris highlighted the country’s appeal as an emerging market for business expansion. French companies expressed interest in Cambodia’s growing sectors, including infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology. Nimul stressed Cambodia’s commitment to streamlining business registration, improving legal frameworks, and enhancing regulatory transparency to make the country an even more attractive destination for foreign investors.

“Our office is focused on making Cambodia a welcoming environment for international partnerships,” Nimul told the French business representatives, as she underscored the country’s recent reforms designed to foster competitiveness and governance improvements. Despite the positive tone, some French executives remain cautious, noting that the country’s regulatory environment must continue to evolve to meet the needs of foreign investors.

Fiscal Tensions Back Home in France

Back in France, the mood was decidedly more tense as lawmakers grappled with fiscal responsibility and budget compromises. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s government narrowly survived a no-confidence vote on January 23, 2026, after presenting a finance bill aimed at reducing France’s budget deficit to 5% of GDP by 2026. While this is a step forward, it falls short of the original 4.7% target that the government had hoped to achieve.

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau voiced his disappointment on January 24, stating that both the government and parliament could have done more to address the deficit. His remarks reflect broader concerns within France’s financial sector that the country’s ongoing deficit issues could hinder economic growth and leave it vulnerable to financial instability. The finance bill, while a compromise, has sparked debate about the balance between fiscal prudence and economic expansion in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

The contrast between the political dynamics in France and Cambodia’s growing economic momentum signals a shift in priorities for both countries. While France battles fiscal constraints, Cambodia is positioning itself as a rising star in the Southeast Asian market, keen to attract European investment. With both nations focused on different aspects of their economic futures, their paths may be diverging, but their efforts to deepen cooperation will continue to shape the course of their bilateral relationship.