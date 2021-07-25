Four Taliban are apprehended by Afghan forces in connection with an Eid rocket attack.

Officials announced Sunday that Afghan forces have caught four Taliban members, including a militant leader, who were responsible for a rocket attack on the presidential palace in Kabul this week during Muslim Eid al-Adha prayers.

On Tuesday, at least three rockets landed near the presidential palace as President Ashraf Ghani and his top officials prayed outside to mark the start of the Muslim holiday.

In an operation in Kabul, police captured four Taliban insurgents who were behind the attack, which was claimed by the terrorist Islamic State group, according to the interior ministry.

Momin, a Taliban commander, and his three other men have been apprehended. In a video message to reporters, ministry spokesperson Mirwais Stanikzai said, “They all belong to the Taliban group.”

Momin was a main organizer of the rocket attack, according to him, and his organization was also involved in subsequent attacks.

Last year, hundreds of people gathered for Ghani’s inauguration for a second term as president, and the palace was stormed. IS also claimed responsibility for the incident.

The Taliban have often announced ceasefires during Islamic holidays, allowing Afghans to visit family in relative safety, but no such offer has been made this time.

The rocket attack on Tuesday came as the Taliban seize the final stages of US-led foreign forces’ retreat from Afghanistan, taking dozens of districts, bridges, and surrounding several provincial capitals.

As peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have so far failed to establish an agreement to end the war, combat continues across the rocky terrain.

Afghan officials enforced a night-time curfew in 31 of the country’s 34 provinces on Saturday, with the exception of Kabul, Panjshir, and Nangarhar, in an effort to stem the rising violence.