Four people are on trial in the United Kingdom for defacing a statue of a slave trader.

On Monday, four protesters were charged with toppling a statue of a 17th century slave trader during anti-racism protests in the United Kingdom.

On June 7, last year, demonstrators in Bristol, western England, tore down the bronze memorial to Edward Colston, dragged it to the city’s dock, and tossed it into the River Avon.

The protests were part of a worldwide Black Lives Matter movement sparked by the assassination of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by a white police officer in the United States earlier this month.

Following the toppling of the statue of Colston, a major figure in the Royal Africa Company, which forcefully relocated vast numbers of West Africans, four persons were detained.

Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, Jake Skuse, 33, and Sage Willoughby, 22, are the accused who have pleaded not guilty to criminal damage to the listed monument.

Lawyer William Hughes, who opened the prosecution case, claimed that the accused exchanged chat messages admitting their role in tearing down the statue.

While noting Colston’s “divisive” status, Hughes told the jury that his historical significance was “wholly irrelevant” to the case.

He informed the court that the defendants assisted in the removal of the statue, rolling it down to the harbour, and pushing it into the water as part of a “criminal business.”

The jurors watched video of Willoughby, Graham, and Ponsford reportedly approaching the statue and Willoughby climbing on top of it.

Following that, a dozen people tied ropes around the statue and pulled it down, following which several leapt and spat on the falling figure.

Jurors were told that the statue was damaged to the tune of?3,750 ($4,960, 4,390 euros) and the bridge railings were damaged to the tune of?350.

Willoughby informed police that he tied ropes around the statue but did not take it down or throw it into the bay, according to Hughes.

Graham admitted to investigators that she was in the video and that the monument had caused “huge offence” to Bristol residents.

According to Hughes, Skuse and Ponsford made “no statement” to police.

Banksy, a Bristol-based artist, has been selling T-shirts commemorating the trial for?25 to assist those on trial, which is set to end before Christmas.

The elusive graffiti artist said on his Instagram profile, “All revenues to the defendants so they can go for a pint.”

