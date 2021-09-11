Four of the six Palestinian jailbreakers have been apprehended by Israel.

Police reported Saturday that four of the six Palestinian terrorists who escaped from a high-security prison earlier this week in one of the country’s most spectacular breakouts have been caught.

The army has sent troops into the occupied West Bank for a huge manhunt since Monday’s breakout.

However, the two most recent fugitives, who include a famous former terrorist leader and the accused mastermind of the escape, were discovered hiding in a truck park just outside Nazareth in northern Israel, according to police.

In the West Bank village of Jenin, Zakaria Zubeidi was a former militant commander of Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas’ Fatah movement, while Mahmoud Ardah was condemned to life in prison in 2002 for his role in Islamic Jihad’s military branch.

“Two other escaped prisoners were apprehended a short while ago… while hiding in a truck parking lot,” police stated.

“The search for the remaining two fugitives is ongoing.”

Yaqoub Qadri, 48, and Mahmoud Abdullah Ardah, 45, both members of Islamic Jihad, were apprehended by police on Friday evening.

According to the police statement, “police discovered (the two fugitives) and chased them in a helicopter.”

“When they were apprehended in the south of Nazareth, they gave no resistance.”

Residents had reported seeing two males scouring garbage bins for food, according to Israeli media.

Shortly after their capture was announced on Friday, the army said a missile was fired from Gaza into southern Israel, but it was intercepted by Israeli air defenses.

Since breaking out of the high-security Gilboa prison through a tunnel dug beneath a sink in a cell, Israeli police and commandos have conducted a massive search effort for the six inmates.

To prevent them from fleeing into Palestinian population centers, the army closed all checkpoints connecting Israel and occupied east Jerusalem to the West Bank.

The four were discovered in Nazareth, which has a substantial Arab population.

The six fugitives were all members of Palestinian terrorist groups convicted by Israeli courts of organizing or executing attacks against Israelis.

Ardah, from Arraba near Jenin, was sentenced to life in prison in 1996 for attacks on Israel claimed by Islamic Jihad. He was one of four people sentenced to life.

According to his Islamic Jihad biography, he was held in solitary confinement in 2014 after an escape tunnel was discovered at Israel’s Shata prison.

Israel initiated an official investigation into the failures that allowed the six to flee on Thursday.

