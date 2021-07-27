Four journalists have been detained by the Afghan spy agency on charges of ‘propaganda.’

Officials from Afghanistan’s spy agency said Tuesday that four journalists were detained after visiting a Taliban-controlled border hamlet and accused them of spreading enemy “propaganda.”

The four Afghans were apprehended in Kandahar on Monday after returning from Spin Boldak, a Pakistani border crossing controlled by the Taliban earlier this month.

According to local media, the journalists were looking into official accusations that the Taliban had massacred residents in the town, which the Taliban denies.

In a statement, Interior Ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai said, “Any sort of propaganda in favor of terrorists and against Afghanistan’s national interest is a crime.”

“The case is being investigated by the security forces.”

According to Afghan media watchdog Nai, the journalists were detained on the direction of the country’s espionage agency, the National Directorate of Security.

“What transpired is still unknown,” Nai added, adding that three of them worked for the local Mellat Zhagh radio network.

“Their imprisonment has already lasted more than 24 hours… “Their families are quite worried.”

The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee has demanded that they be released immediately.

It stated that “no extrajudicial detention is acceptable.”

Afghanistan has long been regarded as one of the world’s most perilous nations for journalists.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a media watchdog, ranked it 122nd out of 180 nations in its 2017 World Press Freedom Index in May.

Since the Taliban and Washington inked a deal in February 2020 that prepared the way for the withdrawal of foreign soldiers, several journalists have been slain in targeted attacks.

The four Afghan journalists were apprehended two weeks after a Reuters photographer was murdered while covering the combat in Spin Boldak.

The four journalists had traveled to Spin Boldak “to examine accusations that people were slain there,” according to a Taliban spokesman, Mohammad Naeem.

He stated, “Their only offense was that they sought to expose the facts.”