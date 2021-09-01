Four Anti-Vax Shock Jocks died of COVID within weeks of each other, and two of them afterwards regretted their on-air comments.

Four conservative radio talk-show hosts, all of whom were self-described anti-vaxxers, died just weeks apart after developing COVID-19.

The most recent was Marc Bernier, 65, who declared himself “Mr. Anti-Vax” on his Daytona Beach, Florida, talk-radio show in December 2020, when the COVID vaccination was first approved for administration to Americans, according to the Washington Post.

Bernier’s program was broadcast on WNDB, which informed listeners in August that he was being treated in a hospital for COVID.

“It is with great regret that WNDB and Southern Stone Communications announce the passing of Marc Bernier,” WNDB said in a statement released on Saturday. Marc has been a successful radio journalist for 46 years, keeping listeners informed and entertained on WNDB for over 30 years. Many friends, family members, and colleagues will miss him.”

Prior to Bernier’s death, radio hosts Phil Valentine, 61, Jimmy DeYoung, 81, and Dick Farrel, 65, all of whom publicly opposed the COVID vaccine, died of the virus.

Valentine, a prominent shock jock on WTN in Nashville who utilized a musical parody called “Vaxman” based on the Beatles tune “Taxman” to establish his stance, died on Aug. 21.

We regret to inform you that our host and friend Phil Valentine has died. Please remember the Valentine family in your prayers and thoughts. pic.twitter.com/vhXpE7x0oX

According to the Post, Farrel died on Aug. 4 after working for stations in Miami and Palm Beach, Florida, as well as the Newsmax TV channel, where he famously dubbed the nation’s foremost infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci a “power-tripping lying monster.”

According to the Post, DeYoung, a nationally syndicated Christian preacher who presented “Prophecy Today” and asked a guest on-air if the vaccination distribution was “another type of government control of the people,” died on Aug. 15.

Despite the fact that the four broadcasters were staunch opponents of the COVID vaccination, at least two of the radio announcers advised listeners to get vaccinated before they died.

“For those listening, I know if he were able to tell you this, he would tell you, ‘Go get vaccinated,’” Valentine’s brother, Mark Valentine, said on television. Don’t be concerned about politics. Stop obsessing over all the conspiracy theories.’

On his brother’s behalf, Mark made a similar statement to The Tennessean.

Valentine’s family also made a statement, expressing regret for Valentine’s actions. Brief News from Washington Newsday.