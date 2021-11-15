Fortnite is no longer available in China, since the developer has pulled the plug.

Epic Games canceled its Chinese version of Fortnite on Monday, after a three-year campaign to break into the world’s largest gaming market was thwarted by Communist Party crackdowns on online addiction and the IT sector.

Epic confirmed two weeks ago that the Chinese version of the game would be shut down on November 15, stating that “Fortnite China’s Beta test has come to an end” and that servers would be shut down.

On Monday, Chinese players announced that they would no longer be able to play the game, saying their farewell on the social media platform Weibo. The game’s discussion board had been viewed 470 million times.

“It’s a shame,” one person said.