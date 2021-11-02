Former US diplomat and hostage negotiator meets with Myanmar’s military rulers.

Bill Richardson, a former US diplomat and hostage negotiator, met Myanmar’s junta commander on Tuesday, according to the military, as Myanmar marked nine months under a rule that has held a US journalist.

Myanmar has been in upheaval since civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was deposed in a February coup. According to a local monitoring group, security forces have launched a violent crackdown on opposition that has murdered over 1,200 people.

Former UN ambassador Richardson met with Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyidaw, where they “exchanged opinions and discussed… COVID-19 vaccine support from the US to Myanmar,” according to a military-run news website.

Richardson is in Myanmar on a “private humanitarian trip,” according to a statement released by his organization, the Richardson Center.

Danny Fenster, an American journalist who was jailed in May and has since been charged with promoting dissent against the military and unauthorized association, was not mentioned on the military website.

If convicted of both charges, he faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison.

According to his center’s website, Richardson, a former governor of New Mexico, has negotiated “the release of hostages and American personnel in North Korea, Cuba, Iraq, and Sudan.”

The junta is becoming increasingly isolated, and it is still smarting from a rare rebuke from ASEAN, which prevented Min Aung Hlaing from a conference last month over his reluctance to engage with dissidents.

Richardson recently visited Myanmar in 2018, as part of a panel formed to provide advice on violence in Rakhine state, which was the location of a 2017 army crackdown that resulted in the displacement of over 700,000 stateless Muslim Rohingyas.

After the trip, he immediately quit, accusing Suu Kyi of lacking “moral leadership” in the crisis.

Richardson also stated that he resigned because he was concerned that the committee would “whitewash” the roots of the Rohingya issue, for which Myanmar is currently under investigation for genocide.

During the 2017 crackdown, Min Aung Hlaing, currently the junta chief, was the head of the armed forces.