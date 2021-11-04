Former Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter Slams the Company After Claiming To Eat 800 Pizzas: ‘Some Were Burned.’

After claiming to have eaten around 800 of Papa John’s (PZZA) pies in the last 18 months, the chain’s former CEO is once again railing about the chain’s pizza quality.

According to Bloomberg, John Schnatter, who has been “tasting” the pizzas, the results have been less than stellar: “Some were charred, and some were undercooked,” he told the news organization. “When they don’t care about Better ingredients and Better Pizza,” Schnatter said on his Instagram account about the pizzas, using the hashtag #redflags.

Schnatter has been openly critical of Papa John’s pizza quality after leaving the company in 2018, after admitting to using a racial slur in a conference call with his PR firm.

“It’s not the same pizza,” Schnatter told WDRB, a Fox affiliate in Louisville, in 2019, after claiming to have consumed 40 pizzas in 30 days. It is not the same item. It just doesn’t have the same flavor.” Schnatter described his resignation from Papa John’s as a “crucifixion” to Bloomberg. He went on to state, “It was unethical.” It was unethical. It was heinous.” Schnatter apologized and resigned from the Papa John’s board of directors after the event. He subsequently filed a lawsuit against the corporation, claiming that the audio tape of the call unjustly accused him of uttering a racial slur and indicated he was set up.

Schnatter has claimed that he was forced to leave Papa John’s, and that the pizza quality has declined since his departure.

Schnatter’s comments came as Papa John’s posted an 8.4% increase in revenue to $512.8 million in its third quarter of 2021 earnings report on Thursday. North American comparable sales increased by 6.9%, while overseas comparable sales increased by 8.3%.

Papa John’s stock was trading at $127.97 in premarket hours on Thursday, up $4.70, or 3.81 percent.