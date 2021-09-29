Former NBA star Chris Webber has revealed what’s inside a $175 million cannabis compound.

Chris Webber, a former NBA player, has revealed further details about his $175 million cannabis compound in Southwest Detroit, which would contain a 60,000-square-foot growth space, a dispensary, and a cannabis consumption lounge.

On Tuesday, Webber and his business partner, Lavetta Willis, announced the launch of the Webber Wellness Compound. The 5-time NBA All-Star player claimed during the ceremonial ground breaking for the compound’s initial phase of development that the facility will “train thousands of folks for the cannabis sector,” according to The Detroit News.

The 180,000-square-foot facility, which will be owned by Webber and Willis’ Players Only Holdings, will include a 60,000-square-foot cultivation space, an 8,000-square-foot dispensary set to open in March 2022, and a private cannabis consumption lounge set to open in eight months. In 18 months, the cultivation area should be ready.

The cannabis compound is located at 2599 22nd Street, along Michigan Avenue, less than a mile from Ford Motor Company’s Michigan Central Depot, which is being renovated in Corktown. It’s unclear whether a recent setback in recreational marijuana applications in Detroit will have an impact on the compound’s development.

Judge Bernard Friedman of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan said in June that the city of Detroit’s recreational marijuana policy “gives an unfair, illogical, and probable unconstitutional advantage to long-term Detroit residents over all other applicants.” As a result, the city has put a temporary halt to recreational cannabis licenses.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Webber stated that the training session will be run by cannabis firm Cookies as part of its Cookies U job training and placement program.

The program’s goal is to recruit students from underrepresented communities and minorities. The three-month curriculum, according to Webber, will offer training for a variety of cannabis-related vocations, including marijuana growing and bud tending, as well as cannabis handling and selling.

Players Only items will be distributed by Gage Growth Corp. The first phase of development, with a $50 million budget, will begin this fall and be completed in March 2022, according to Webber, but the second phase has yet to be determined. The cultivation space will be enlarged to 80,000 square feet in the future.

Webber's declaration comes after the former Golden State Warriors star Willis and Jason Wild of New York-based JW Asset Management announced the formation of a $100 million private equity cannabis fund earlier this year. Webber stated, "It's critical that we diversify leadership within the cannabis sector and level the playing field for folks from our communities."