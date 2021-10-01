Former Nazi Death Camp Secretary, 96, has been apprehended after fleeing the country.

After spending several hours on the run in an attempt to flee her trial in Germany, a 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp clerk was remanded in custody on Thursday. She faces charges of participation in the murder of more than 10,000 people.

Irmgard Furchner was ordered detained in jail by a court in Itzehoe till the continuation of the trial on October 19.

Furchner is indicted for her position as secretary to the camp commandant at the Stutthof concentration camp in occupied Poland while still a teenager, making her one of the first women to be prosecuted for Nazi-era crimes in decades.

However, she did not show up for the first day of her trial on Thursday.

According to Frederike Milhoffer, a court spokeswoman, Furchner had left her retirement home outside Hamburg and taken a taxi to a metro station.

The hearing has been postponed until October 19 due to the pandemonium, according to judge Dominik Gross.

Furchner had written to the court around three weeks ago, saying she wanted to boycott the proceedings because they would be “degrading” for her, according to lawyer Christoph Rueckel, who represents Holocaust survivors.

“It is very astonishing for these survivors if someone remains silent or does not show up in such a trial,” he added, “because after so many years they actually expect that one could be more sensible about it.”

The escape attempt demonstrated “contempt for the survivors as well as the rule of law,” according to Christoph Heubner, vice president of the International Auschwitz Committee.

It also revealed potential flaws in the legal system, he added. “Couldn’t steps have been taken, even if the woman is quite old, to prevent her from fleeing?) What happened to her? “Who aided her?”

The conclusion that could be taken was plain for Efraim Zuroff, an American-Israeli “Nazi hunter” who has played a vital role in bringing former Nazi war criminals to trial.

He tweeted, “Healthy enough to leave, healthy enough to go to jail!”

According to Der Spiegel, the suspect had been found fit to stand trial but only for two hours a day.

“By fleeing, Furchner has done herself no favors… “Anyone this old who can get away alone in a taxi early in the morning is likely in good enough condition to undertake such a test,” it stated.

The trial at Itzehoe began one day before the 75th anniversary of the 12-year sentence. Brief News from Washington Newsday.