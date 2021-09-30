Former Nazi Death Camp Secretary, 96, flees the country before facing charges.

The 96-year-old former Nazi death camp secretary failed to show up for the start of her trial in Germany on Thursday, prompting the judge to issue an arrest warrant for the “fugitive.”

Irmgard Furchner is accused of participation in the murders of more than 10,000 people at the Stutthof concentration camp in occupied Poland. She is one of the first women to be prosecuted for Nazi-era atrocities in decades.

According to Frederike Milhoffer, a court spokeswoman, she left her retirement home on Thursday morning and took a taxi to a metro station.

However, she did not appear at the trial.

The presiding judge asked for “a little patience” as the trial’s scheduled start date of Thursday appeared to be in jeopardy.

Wolf Molkentin, the defendant’s lawyer, was present in the courtroom but did not make a remark to the media.

The trial at Itzehoe was set to begin one day before the 75th anniversary of the first Nuremberg trial, which saw 12 prominent members of the Nazi system sentenced to death by hanging.

It also comes a week before separate proceedings against a 100-year-old former camp guard begin in Neuruppin, near Berlin.

Furchner, who now lives in a retirement home outside Hamburg and worked at the camp when she was between the ages of 18 and 19, is being tried in youth court.

Prosecutors accuse the pensioner of assisting in the systematic murder of captives at Stutthof between June 1943 and April 1945, when she worked in the office of the camp commander, Paul Werner Hoppe.

According to the indictment, some 65,000 individuals died at the camp near Gdansk, including “Jewish captives, Polish partisans, and Soviet Russian prisoners of war.”

The court concluded in February that Furchner was fit to stand trial after much deliberation.

Time is running short to bring criminals to justice for their roles in the Nazi regime, seventy-six years after WWII ended.

According to the Central Office for the Investigation of National Socialist Crimes, prosecutors are currently working on eight more cases, including former staff of the Buchenwald and Ravensbrueck camps.

Several cases have been dropped in recent years because the defendants died or were physically unable to stand trial.

Former SS guard Bruno Dey, who was sentenced to a two-year suspended sentence in July at the age of 93, was the final person to be found guilty.

Furchner is the only woman to face criminal charges in recent years. Brief News from Washington Newsday.