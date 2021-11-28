Former Cambodian Prime Minister dies in France, according to a minister.

Prince Norodom Ranariddh, the country’s former prime minister, died in France on Sunday, the country’s communications minister confirmed on Facebook.

After years of civil strife, the prince was elected Prime Minister in 1993, only to be deposed in a brutal coup staged by soldiers loyal to current strongman dictator Hun Sen in 1997.

Ranariddh, who was 77 years old, died on Sunday morning after an illness, according to Information Minister Khieu Kanharith, who cited a palace official on Facebook.

Hun Sen said his death marked “the loss of an excellent royal dignitary who loved the nation, religion, and king” in a sympathy letter to Ranariddh’s widow.

Ranariddh, the half-brother of current King Norodom Sihamoni, was Cambodia’s most politically ambitious royal, yet his career was a rollercoaster.

He led the royalist Funcinpec party to victory in Cambodia’s UN-sponsored election in 1993, but was compelled to accept Hun Sen as co-prime minister.

Hun Sen removed him four years later in a coup, and Ranariddh’s reputation was further tarnished by claims of corruption.

He was pardoned in 2008 after being expelled from the Funcinpec party due to a fraud conviction, and he attempted two more political comebacks that failed.

He returned to Funcinpec in 2015 to work with Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party, forging an unexpected partnership with the man who overthrew him.

Three years later, his second wife, Ouk Phalla, 39, was murdered in a head-on automobile crash while campaigning with him.