Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai Has Returned From the Cold.

The country’s president fled without saying anything as the Taliban advanced on Kabul.

Then Hamid Karzai, a former president, emerged from the shadows, and it appears that he is sticking to his old script of traditional tribal deal-making.

Following the September 11, 2001 attacks, the 63-year-old former president was heralded as the new face of Afghanistan, snatched from relative obscurity and lauded as the modernizing force with tribal roots who could transform the shattered nation.

He appeared to have assured power as a fluent English speaker, tribal elder, and descendant of a renowned Pashtun family.

However, he fell out of favor in Washington and into political obscurity, with his former finance minister, Ashraf Ghani, taking over in 2014.

In August 2021, with the hardliners back in power and Ghani in the United Arab Emirates, Karzai has been observed in a familiar role, rushing from meeting to meeting, invariably hunting for friends in what will likely be a brief window to reach an arrangement with his old opponent.

As the Taliban advanced on Kabul on Sunday, Karzai appeared in a video widely circulated on social media with his daughters by his side, pleading with people to work together to save Afghanistan.

“I want to let Kabul citizens know that my family and I, as well as my girls, are all here,” he stated.

He struck the pragmatic tone he was known for during his years in office, saying, “I hope the country’s problems are solved via talks and negotiations.”

“I also implore all security forces and Taliban forces, wherever they are, to protect people’s lives and property and to focus on people’s security.”

Karzai then met with a Taliban group on Wednesday, which included Anas Haqqani, a descendent of the famed Taliban faction that terrorized Kabul with suicide bombers and horrific attacks when he was president.

Everything has now come full circle.

Following the Taliban’s ouster in December 2001, Karzai was named chairman of a transitional administration at UN-sponsored meetings in Bonn, Germany, where participants vowed to work toward democracy.

The president of the transitional administration was subsequently confirmed by a traditional Afghan legislature, opening the door for him to rule the newly formed nation.

However, the initial praise for Karzai was quickly overtaken by criticism, and he was even nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Electoral fraud allegations have tainted the process. After the second presidential election in Afghanistan, Karzai was declared the winner. Brief News from Washington Newsday.