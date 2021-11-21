Foreign observers watch as the Venezuelan opposition participates in the election.

For the first time since 2017, Venezuelan opposition parties took part in elections on Sunday, voting for governors and mayors in a litmus test for President Nicolas Maduro’s government amid international sanctions and economic turmoil.

With European Union observers returning to the country after a 15-year absence, huge lines of voters developed early at polling stations in the capital, Caracas — a stark contrast to the opposition-banned presidential and parliamentary elections in 2018.

“I think people are more committed to vote this time,” Jose Rafael Hernandez, a 58-year-old opposition supporter in Caracas, remarked as he cast his ballot.

“I want everyone to vote, even if it’s as a kind of protest,” Daniel Rey, a 25-year-old doctor from San Cristobal near the Colombian border, added.

“It’s the most effective approach to demonstrate that we want change for the betterment of the country.”

Maduro, a leftist whose extremely divisive leadership has seen the South American nation slapped with harsh economic penalties, has sought to ease the sanctions by meticulous displays of kindness and democratic purpose.

Venezuela wants to be allowed to export its petroleum more readily (the United States has historically been its largest customer) and remove import restrictions after hundreds of millions of dollars of its funds were blocked abroad.

The administration has made a series of calculated concessions, including opening dialogue with the opposition and admitting election observers from the EU, the UN, and the Carter Center in the United States to observe the vote on Sunday.

After getting guarantees from the administration, the opposition consented to participate after three years of boycotting elections they claimed were neither free nor fair.

On Sunday, 21 million people out of Venezuela’s 30 million inhabitants will vote for 23 state governors, 335 mayors, and state and municipal councils.

Opposition leaders hope that by participating, they will increase their visibility and earn support ahead of the presidential race in 2024.

But there appears to be little uncertainty about the outcome: experts anticipate that Maduro’s Chavist movement, which he has led since President Hugo Chavez’s death in 2013, would easily defeat a fragmented opposition.

The polls will shut at 6:00 p.m. (2200 GMT), with results likely in the early hours of Monday morning.

“We’ll have a really good attendance,” said Pedro Calzadilla, the head of the electoral council.

Isabel Santos, the leader of the EU observer team, said the election was going “calmly.”

It’s the night before. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.