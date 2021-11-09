Foreign envoys are looking for a’small window’ to end the Ethiopian conflict.

On Tuesday, foreign envoys scrambled to put an end to Ethiopia’s year-long civil war, hoping that an African Union-led campaign might bring about a cease-fire before a feared rebel march on the capital.

According to the State Department, US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman returned to Ethiopia for a late-night meeting with his African Union counterpart, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“We believe there is a tiny window of opportunity to cooperate with (Obasanjo),” said spokesman Ned Price.

Feltman met with top Ethiopian officials last week before heading to Kenya to meet with President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been active in regional mediation efforts.

“We’ve also interacted with the TPLF,” Price said, referring to the rebel group Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

“We are engaged with the parties in an attempt to put them on a path to a cease-fire.”

The United Nations has also attempted to collect support for Obasanjo’s initiative to stop a conflict that has killed thousands of people, displaced two million people, and subjected civilians to atrocities and malnutrition.

Following a weekend visit to Tigray’s regional capital Mekele, where he met with TPLF leaders, UN emergency aid coordinator Martin Griffiths called for peace on Tuesday.

“I beg all parties to heed the UN Secretary-appeal General’s to halt hostilities immediately and without preconditions,” he said, adding that the UN “reiterates its complete support” for Obasanjo’s efforts.

On Monday, Obasanjo gave a briefing to the AU’s 15-member security council, expressing optimism that progress was on the way.

According to a copy of his statement viewed by AFP, “all these leaders here in Addis Ababa and in the north concur individually that the differences confronting them are political and require political settlement through dialogue.”

“As a result, we have a window of opportunity that we may all take advantage of.”

Human Rights Watch asked the African Union and the United Nations on Monday to “go beyond debates and act to stop more crimes in Ethiopia.”

“It is imperative for African leaders and members of the UN Security Council to work together to take quick measures to prevent more atrocities — or they will have failed the Ethiopian people,” said HRW executive director Kenneth Roth.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed dispatched troops to Tigray in November 2020 in an attempt to destabilize the TPLF, the previous regional ruling party that dominated national politics prior to Abiy’s election in 2018.

Abiy, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate for 2019, promised a quick triumph, but by June, the TPLF had retaken most of Tigray and was pushing into neighboring provinces. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.