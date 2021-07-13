Foreign diplomats in Lebanon are expressing their dissatisfaction with the situation.

Foreign envoys are using more undiplomatic language to express their frustration with politicians who demand bailout money without delivering basic reforms in exchange as Lebanon’s economy deteriorates.

Donors have made any financial assistance to the Mediterranean country conditional on the formation of a new administration that will implement urgently needed reforms to combat rampant graft.

However, nearly a year after a catastrophic port explosion caused the previous government to resign, politicians in Lebanon are still unable to agree on a new government line-up.

A French diplomatic source remarked, “There is enormous anger with the Lebanese political elite since it is incapable of putting the common good above its personal interests.”

The Lebanese pound has plummeted as political parties wrangle over cabinet positions, recently trading on the illicit market for less than a tenth of its official value.

Bread has become more expensive and gasoline has become scarce, while Lebanese suffer from increasingly protracted power outages at home and at work.

Some medicine supplies have gone out, and the cash-strapped state can barely afford enough gasoline to keep the lights on, leaving charities and private backup generators to fill the void.

According to a French diplomatic source, the international community is prepared to assist Lebanon.

“Unfortunately, we can’t because we don’t have somebody to talk to on the other side, or we do, but they don’t have the means – or the willingness – to act,” she says.

The previous government, which had been painstakingly put together, had just gotten off the ground when hundreds of tonnes of improperly stored ammonium nitrate fertiliser exploded at Beirut port on August 4, killing more than 200 people.

Over the last year, foreign donors have given millions of euros in humanitarian relief to the Lebanese people, including at two conferences hosted by France, Lebanon’s former colonial power.

“We are not going to give the Lebanese state a blank check,” the French insider stated.

A senior UN official said a third donor meeting later this month would be an opportunity to raise awareness about the “humanitarian ramifications” of the political impasse.

“Food insecurity, hunger, and lack of access to basic services plague Lebanon, which has a GDP higher than most poor countries,” the official said.

But, as the source pointed out, “humanitarian aid cannot be a long-term answer,” and the international community will not “take away the state’s… duty.”

According to an Arab diplomat in Beirut, Lebanese decision-makers do not appear to have their own plan.