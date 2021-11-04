Ford’s 32,000 employees will be required to be vaccinated.

Ford Motor Company will compel its 32,000 salaried employees to acquire COVID-19 vaccines by December 8. Those who refuse to receive the vaccine or who do not have a religious or medical exemption may be placed on paid leave for 30 days.

The terms of the paid leave have been a source of contention. Ford later indicated employees “may” be placed on unpaid leave rather than “would” be placed on unpaid leave, according to CNBC auto writer Michael Wayland.

The business stated that the health and safety of its employees “remains a major concern,” encouraging all salaried staff to follow the company’s routine, even the 84 percent who have previously gotten the vaccine.

A Ford representative stated, “The goal is to obtain the highest feasible immunization percentage without causing serious consequences to any employee.”

Ford is the first of the big three American automakers to force employees to get the vaccine.

According to Brian Rothenberg, a spokesman for the United Auto Workers Union, the remaining 56,000 employees of the company are represented by unions and will not be obliged to take the vaccine. Workers are not required to acquire the vaccine by the UAW, and they are free to choose whether or not to do so.

President Biden just announced instructions for federal contractors enforcing vaccine mandates, which coincides with Ford’s order. Employers can provide medical or religious exemptions to employees who do not wish to be vaccinated, enabling them to wear a mask or be tested frequently.

Ford COVID-19 vaccination is now required for’most’ salaried U.S. workers https://t.co/g3csmgFOBK pic.twitter.com/m3R50veIcf