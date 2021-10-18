Ford will spearhead the transition to electric vehicles at its UK manufacturing facility.

Ford announced plans on Monday to convert a UK factory into Europe’s first component assembly center for electric vehicles.

Ford said in a statement that it will invest?230 million ($316 million, 273 million euros) in its Halewood facility in Merseyside, northwest England.

Production will begin in 2024, with hundreds of jobs projected to be saved.

“This is a significant step forward,” Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe, said.

“It increases our potential to deliver 100 percent all-electric Ford passenger vehicles in Europe and two-thirds all-electric or plug-in hybrid commercial vehicle sales by 2030.”

The Automotive Transformation Fund of the UK government is contributing to the investment.

“Today’s announcement, which is backed by government investment, is a great vote of confidence in Britain’s economic future and our plans to speed up electric vehicle production,” Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng added.

He went on to say that the government was eager to guarantee that Britain “reaps the benefits” of the global electric vehicle race.

Ford announced earlier this year that by the start of the next decade, between 40 and 50 percent of its global vehicles would be totally electric.

Ford’s new investment, according to the British trade group Unite, will protect 500 jobs while potentially creating up to 700 new ones.

“This investment is fantastic news for Halewood’s highly talented employees, as it ensures the plant’s future,” said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham.

As part of its attempts to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the United Kingdom proposes to prohibit the sale of high-polluting diesel and petrol cars beginning in 2030.