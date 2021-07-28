Ford Reports a Surprising Quarterly Profit Due to Price Increases

Ford’s shares rose on Wednesday as the company announced a surprise profit as strong vehicle pricing outweighed the impact of the semiconductor shortage.

Ford said in its earnings report that strong demand for vehicles in the recovering economy pushed profits to $1.1 billion in the last three months, nearly double the level recorded in the same quarter of 2020.

Revenues increased by 38% to $26.8 billion.

Based on Ford’s April prediction, analysts predicted a loss in the second quarter.

Ford, on the other hand, said it was able to eliminate dealer incentives, resulting in a 14 percent increase in revenue per unit compared to the same period last year.

The manufacturer has boosted its year-end predictions, stating that volume will rise in the second half of 2021.

Strong demand for the new Mustang Mach-E all-electric sport utility vehicle, as well as quick orders for the F-150 Lightning, the first all-electric version of the popular truck, were mentioned by the business.

In after-hours trade, Ford shares surged 3.9 percent to $14.40.