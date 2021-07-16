Ford Recall 2021: Repairs Are Required For These Explorer, F-Series, And Lincoln Vehicles

Ford (F) has issued three separate safety recalls for its F-Series trucks, Explorer SUVs, and Lincoln Aviator SUVs.

The 2020 and 2021 model year F-350 Super Duty trucks with 6.7 L engines are included in the recall. A rear axle housing with a spring seat interface weld issue may be present in these vehicles. The rear driveline could disengage as a result of the weld issue, according to Ford.

When traveling at highway speeds, drivers may experience vibration or shaking, as well as shuddering when they accelerate. If the driveshaft fails, the driver may lose control of the truck while driving, or the truck may roll if the parking brake is not applied. According to Ford, both scenarios could result in a collision.

In North America, the recall affects 34,855 F-350 Super Duty trucks. From August 6, 2020, until May 15, 2021, the vehicles were manufactured in the automaker’s Kentucky Truck Plant.

To fix the problem, Ford dealers will inspect the rear axle for abnormalities and, if necessary, replace the axle housing. A weld repair will be added to the spring seats if the axle housing is not distorted.

The recall will be announced to F-350 owners starting the week of August 16th.

Ford claims that no accidents or injuries have occurred as a result of the recall.

Ford has also issued a global recall for 774,696 Explorer SUVs manufactured between 2013 and 2017 that may have a seized cross-axis ball joint that might result in a shattered rear suspension toe link.

A clunking noise, strange handling, or a misaligned rear wheel are all symptoms of a seized cross-axis ball joint. If the toe link breaks, steering control may be compromised, increasing the danger of a crash, according to Ford.

Ford constructed the recalled Explorers at its Chicago Assembly Plant between September 4, 2012 and September 30, 2017, and at its Elabuga Assembly Plant in Russia between January 28, 2013 and July 2017.

Ford dealers will evaluate the cross-axis ball joint and replace it as needed to fix the problem. They’ll also use a new part design for the toe links.

The company stated that affected Explorer owners will be notified starting the week of August 23.

In North America, Ford has received six alleged claims of injuries connected to the problem.

The third Ford recall affects some Lincoln Aviator SUVs with 3.0 L gasoline engines that may have improperly installed battery cable wiring harnesses from 2020 to 2021. This might be the case. Brief News from Washington Newsday.