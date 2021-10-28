Ford raises its forecast due to improved semiconductor supply.

Ford announced on Wednesday that it would resume dividends after reporting better-than-expected results, citing a “significant” increase in chip availability in the most recent quarter.

The Detroit manufacturer, which has joined other major automakers in reducing production due to a global chip shortage, witnessed reduced revenues due to a decline in car sales when compared to the previous year.

Despite the fact that supply “remains an issue,” Ford stated semiconductor availability in the last three months was “markedly improved” over the previous quarter.

The manufacturer stated in a statement that profits plummeted 23% to $1.8 billion on a 5% reduction in revenue to $35.7 billion.

Ford raised its full-year operating profit prediction and announced that its board of directors had voted to restore a dividend. On December 1, investors will receive 10 cents per share.

Ford, like GM and other competitors, is aggressively increasing its spending in electric vehicles. The firm presented an all-electric version of its popular F-150 pickup truck and announced plans to build a new F-Series truck manufacturing in Tennessee.

In after-hours trading, the company’s stock increased 3.7 percent to $16.09.