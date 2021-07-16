Ford has issued a recall for 775,000 Explorer SUVs.

Ford stated on Friday that it is recalling around 775,000 Explorer cars owing to a fault in the back of the vehicle that might cause loss of steering control and increase the risk of a catastrophe.

According to a news release, the carmaker will remedy a joint issue in the popular sport utility vehicle that can result in a cracked “toe link” in the back of the vehicle.

A clunk noise, strange handling, or a misaligned rear wheel may be heard in affected vehicles, according to Ford.

According to the business, a fracture “significantly reduces steering control, increasing the danger of a crash.”

Over 85% of the vehicles affected are from North America, with the remainder coming from China and other overseas markets.

Between 2013 and 2017, the automobiles were manufactured in Chicago and a Russian facility. Ford has received six injury claims in North America as a result of the problem, according to the company.

In the first half of 2021, the Explorer was Ford’s best-selling SUV in the United States.

Ford has also issued two lesser recalls.

It recalled around 35,000 2020 F-350 pickup trucks owing to a rear-end weld issue and about 41,000 2020-21 Lincoln Aviators due to poorly secured battery cable wiring harnesses. No injuries have been reported in either case, according to Ford.