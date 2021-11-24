Ford has been chastised for allegedly copying Tesla’s supercharger design.

When Ford’s (F) electric vehicle charging stations were discovered at a dealership, EV supporters pounced, accusing the company of copying the design of Tesla’s (TSLA) Superchargers.

One Twitter user uploaded a snapshot of Ford’s charging stations, pointing out that they were now available at a location in Dover, Delaware, and dubbing it a Supercharger – the same moniker that Tesla uses for its charging station by remarking on the competitor’s similarities.

One Twitter user uploaded a snapshot of Ford's charging stations, pointing out that they were now available at a location in Dover, Delaware, and dubbing it a Supercharger – the same moniker that Tesla uses for its charging station by remarking on the competitor's similarities.

“The saddest part is that these are just fancy looking Level 2 AC chargers,” one Twitter user said about the gap in charging capability between Ford and Tesla charging stations.

The worst part is that these are only fancy looking Level 2 AC chargers, not Level 3 DC Fast Chargers.

The Ford charging station was dubbed a “knock-off” design by one Twitter user, Javier Verdura, who claims to be a director of product design at Tesla.

And by fancy, you mean a deceptive, overly big, badly produced copy of our design.

Another Tesla admirer blasted Ford’s “copycat” design, calling it “shameless.”

“Could they look more like Tesla’s if they tried?” questioned another social media post.

Another person commented that the supercharger appeared to have been ordered from “Wish.” When you order a supercharger from Wish,

Tesla has a global network of over 20,000 Superchargers, whereas Ford is just getting its charging network up and running as it prepares to introduce the electrified F-150 Lightning pickup truck in 2022 and supply more Mustang Mach Es.

Ford shares were trading at $20.25, up 5 cents, or 0.22 percent, as of 11:26 a.m. EST on Wednesday, while Tesla shares were trading at $1,122.89, up $13.86, or 1.25 percent.