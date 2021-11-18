Ford Announces a Supply-Side Partnership with a Chip Company.

Ford announced a “strategic relationship” with chipmaker GlobalFoundries on Thursday to help boost its semiconductor supply as the automaker battles a global scarcity of the critical components.

The firms issued a joint press release with scant information, but stated that the goal was to expand chip manufacturing and technology development in the United States while also improving Ford’s supply stream.

According to the release, the two companies would also “explore extended semiconductor production potential to benefit the automotive industry.”

In a press statement, Ford CEO Jim Farley remarked, “It’s vital that we explore new methods of working with suppliers to allow Ford — and America — greater independence in delivering the technology and features our customers will most value in the future.”

“This partnership is just the start, and it’s an important component of our strategy to vertically integrate critical technologies and capabilities that will set Ford apart far into the future.”

Due to a worldwide shortage of semiconductors, Ford, like other automakers, has been forced to cut production at some plants this year, complicating operations in other industries.

The issue is forcing a reassessment of supply chains across American industry, with more corporations bringing manufacturing assets in-house or diversifying their list of suppliers, as well as choosing US contractors or companies located closer to the US.

GlobalFoundries, which was created in 2009 as a joint venture between Mubdala Investment Co., an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, and chipmaker AMD, went public on the Nasdaq earlier this month.

Global Foundries operates three factories in the United States, one in Singapore, and one in Germany.

GlobalFoundries’ stock surged 6.8% to $66.95 in early trading, while Ford’s stock rose 1.9 percent to $20.23.