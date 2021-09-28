Ford announces a $11.4 billion investment in the production of electric vehicles.

Ford announced on Monday that it expects to invest $11.4 billion in electric vehicle production by 2025, with four new plants creating 11,000 new jobs.

Ford will build the facilities in Kentucky and Tennessee alongside its South Korean partner SK Innovation, according to a release.

Ford will contribute $7 billion as part of a $30 billion commitment announced last spring, with the rest coming from SK Innovation.

Ford claims it will be the company’s “biggest, most modern, and most efficient auto production complex in its 118-year history,” putting it at the vanguard of the country’s transition to electric vehicles.

“This investment supports the company’s longer-term aim of creating a sustainable American manufacturing ecosystem and accelerating its progress toward carbon neutrality, backed by science-based targets in line with the Paris Climate Agreement,” according to the statement.

According to the statement, the business anticipates between 40 and 50 percent of its global vehicles to be totally electric by 2030.

“This is a historic moment where Ford will lead America’s transition to electric vehicles and usher in a new age of clean, carbon-neutral manufacturing,” said Bill Ford, Executive Chairman.

“With this investment and an entrepreneurial spirit, we can achieve goals that were formerly thought to be mutually exclusive – protect the environment, produce fantastic electric vehicles that Americans will love, and contribute to our country’s prosperity,” he continued.

The news came as the company’s new F-150 Lightning pickup truck and other electric vehicles, such as the E-Transit and the Mustang Mach-E, were in high demand.

The company’s CEO, Jim Farley, stated, “We are working immediately to provide breakthrough electric vehicles for the many rather than the few.”

He said the investment was “about creating good employment that support American families,” echoing a concept central to President Joe Biden’s economic objectives.