Ford and Lyft are teaming up on an autonomous ride-hailing venture.

Ford Motor Company and Lyft, a ride-hailing company, revealed intentions to collaborate on an autonomous ride-hailing venture on Wednesday, with test projects starting in Miami and Austin, Texas.

Ford self-driving cars with safety drivers will be deployed on the Lyft network in Miami later this year and in Austin beginning in 2022 as part of the pilot.

Over the next five years, the firms expect to deploy at least 1,000 autonomous vehicles on the Lyft network in various places.

Lyft will invest in Argo AI, an autonomous platform that will provide the venture with technology.

“This is the first time all the parts of the autonomous vehicle puzzle have come together in this way,” said Logan Green, co-founder and CEO of Lyft.

“Each company contributes the scale, skill, and capacity in their respective fields that are required to make autonomous ride-hailing a commercial reality.”

With multiple test projects underway and a fully autonomous commercial service launched in Arizona by Google parent company Waymo, the initiative is the next step toward placing robo-taxis on American roads.

Lyft agreed to sell its autonomous driving division to a Toyota company for $550 million earlier this year.

rl/dw