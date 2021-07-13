Ford and GM are pushing for gender-neutral titles in the auto industry.

Ford and General Motors have changed their “chairman” titles to the gender-neutral “chair,” a significant step in the traditionally male-dominated car industry.

The adjustments come after many large American firms told employees and investors that they would increase diversity efforts.

Ford’s board of directors agreed last week to change its rules to “implement gender-neutral wording throughout, including the title “chair” in favor of “chairman,” according to a regulatory filing.

Bill Ford’s new title is simply executive “chair” of the corporation he created with his great-grandfather.

In an emailed statement, Ford spokesperson Marisa Bradley said, “Our positions at Ford aren’t gender exclusive, and these adjustments help eliminate uncertainty and contribute to the inclusive and fair culture we’re establishing.”

GM spokesperson David Barnas stated in an email statement on Monday that the firm abolished CEO Mary Barra’s “chairman” title in May and replaced it with “chair.”

“Mary Barra’s title change from Chairman and CEO to Chair and CEO is only one of many changes at General Motors in our mission to be the world’s most inclusive company,” Barnas added.

Unlike Ford, GM did not amend its rules, instead making modifications internally and on its website, according to CNBC.

According to a new survey issued Tuesday by the Alliance for Board Diversity and Deloitte, white women and minorities made up 38.3 percent of Fortune 500 board members in 2020, up from 34 percent in 2018.

According to the study, “the growth in White women on boards has largely been responsible for overall diversity progress.”

According to Linda Akutagawa, head of the Alliance for Board Diversity, such improvements in corporate America are a significant step forward, but they do not mean that the fight for greater diversity and inclusion is over.

“While we praise businesses for making progress in boosting board diversity, we must ensure that representation is holistic and inclusive for all – not just for one segment of an underrepresented population,” Linda Akutagawa, head of the Alliance for Board Diversity, stated.