Forbes Media Group will list its shares on the stock exchange, raising $400 million.

Forbes, the media conglomerate best known for its long-running business magazine, announced Thursday that it has raised $400 million in funding to become a publicly traded corporation.

Forbes Global Media Holdings Inc. will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange as part of a deal with Magnum Opus, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by private equity firm L2 Capital.

In 2014, the media company was sold to Tak Cheung Yam’s Integrated Asset Management Limited, an Asian investment firm.

Forbes magazine was founded in 1917 by Scottish immigrant BC Forbes and was maintained by his son Malcolm Forbes until Steve Forbes, a former presidential contender, took it. However, as people shifted to digital news, it faltered.

The Forbes brand now reaches more than 150 million people around the world through its websites and events, according to the corporation, with 45 editions spanning 76 countries.

Since we’ve been involved, it’s been fantastic to watch the Forbes management team successfully execute a digital transformation and then achieve record yearly returns,” Yam said.

“This is a credit to the exceptional, seasoned executive leadership, Forbes journalism’s constantly trusted quality, and the entire Forbes staff’s dedication. Now is the time for the next exciting chapter in the Forbes story, one in which we are delighted to remain a major investor and partner.”

“With this transition into a publicly traded company, Forbes will have the capital to drive development by executing its differentiated content and platform strategy and fully fulfill the promise of our legendary brand,” said Mike Federle, CEO of Forbes.

The deal is valued at $630 million and is expected to completion in the late fourth quarter of 2021 or early first quarter of 2022, according to a joint statement from the two companies.