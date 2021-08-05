Forbes estimates that Rihanna is worth $1.7 billion.

According to Forbes, singer and businesswoman Rihanna is worth $1.7 billion, making her one of the world’s wealthiest female singers.

The R&B singer turned her singles chart success into a massive make-up and fashion empire, dwarfing the earnings of other music megastars like Madonna and Beyonce.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, a Barbados native, burst onto the scene in 2005 with global successes like “We Found Love” and “Umbrella,” a collaboration with Jay-Z.

While downloads and tour tickets have helped her accumulate fortune, it is her business acumen that has catapulted her into the ranks of the ultra-rich.

Forbes, which produces lists of the world’s wealthiest individuals on a regular basis, calculated that about $1.4 billion of her fortune stems from the worth of her cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, which she co-owns with French fashion conglomerate LVMH.

Fenty Beauty is a make-up line that caters to a wide range of skin tones. It was founded in 2017 with the purpose of fostering inclusivity.

According to Forbes, Rihanna’s lingerie firm, Savage x Fenty, contributes to her net worth, with the company valued at $270 million.

Despite the fact that she hasn’t released an album since 2016, Rihanna still maintains a sizable fan base, with over 100 million Instagram and Twitter followers.