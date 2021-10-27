For Younger Children, A US Panel Recommends Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine.

On Tuesday, a medical panel of US government officials recommended the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children aged five to eleven, clearing the path for younger children to have their vaccinations in the coming weeks.

The impartial specialists came to the conclusion that the known benefits surpassed the known hazards, both in terms of children’s health and in terms of reducing school and other interruptions.

The final vote was 17 in favor and one abstention after a day of presentations and debate.

The Food and Drug Administration, which convened the conference, is likely to issue its formal approval soon, making the vaccine available to 28 million young Americans by mid-November.

“When I hear about children who are being put in the ICU, who are having long-term effects following their COVID, and children are dying, it is quite evident to me that the advantages do outweigh the risk,” said Amanda Cohn of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who voted yes.

“The question isn’t when you know everything; it’s when you know enough,” said Paul Offit, a doctor at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, who voted yes but noted that more detailed safety data would become available over time.

He went on to say that many children at high risk will benefit, and that the theoretical risk of myocarditis, the most concerning side effect, would be very low, given the lower dose of 10 micrograms compared to 30 micrograms in older ages.

Nonetheless, a number of experts qualified their votes by stating that they would oppose widespread vaccine mandates in schools and that vaccination should remain a personal choice for families.

Earlier, top FDA vaccine scientist Peter Marks noted that younger children were “far from being spared the risk of Covid-19,” citing 1.9 million illnesses and 8,300 hospitalizations in this age range, with nearly a third requiring intensive care.

He noted that there have been roughly 100 deaths, making it one of the top ten primary causes of mortality.

The vaccine was 90.7 percent effective at preventing symptomatic disease, according to a Pfizer report released by the FDA before the meeting. Covid-19.

Hong Yang, an FDA scientist, presented a risk-benefit calculation that indicated that, based on current infection rates, the vaccination will save considerably more Covid-related hospitalizations than myocarditis-related hospitalizations.

This could change if community transmission was reduced to extremely low levels, but even then, she continued, immunization might be worthwhile because of the long-term dangers associated with non-hospitalized cases.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome is one of them.