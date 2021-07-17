For these industries, rising inflation isn’t a major concern.

Some people are concerned about rising inflation costs, especially because it has impacted consumer confidence. Despite the fact that growing costs are causing concern in practically every sector, individuals in the apparel industry are less concerned about how they will be affected.

While prices have risen in various areas of the economy, with the Labor Department reporting a 0.9 percent increase in total prices from May in the June consumer price index, the garment business is welcome an increase in pricing after a decade of stagnation.

On Power Lunch, Terry Lundgren, the former executive chairman and chief executive of Macy’s, remarked, “This is not a significant problem for clothes retailers.” “You’re talking about a price increase of a few bucks. It isn’t going to sway the consumer’s purchasing decision.”

Apparel inflation had not been a problem in ten years, but prices jumped 0.7 percent in June, following a 1.2 percent spike the month before, according to CNBC. Prices were up 4.9 percent from a year ago, at the height of the coronavirus outbreak, which Lundgren described as “moderate.” In comparison, the cost of automobiles has climbed by 10.5 percent, the cost of food has increased by 0.8 percent, and the cost of energy has increased by 1.5 percent.

Overall, the increase implies that a piece of clothing that cost $20 last year will now cost $0.98 more this year. Apart from the slight uptick, Lundgren stated that the retail industry is relying on pent-up demand to keep the garment market afloat, and that the time of year and demand for clothes at this point in the year will likely lead to more good news.

“Apparel is an activity that is driven by events,” he explained. “If these events happen, which we expect for the fall season, including return to school, concerts, and other events, that’s great news for apparel.”

His remarks appear to be backed up by evidence of consumer spending habits, as the Commerce Department reported that retail sales increased unexpectedly by 0.6 percent in June from May and by 18 percent year over year. When it comes to clothes, June showed a 2.6 percent increase over May, and a 47 percent gain over the previous year.

Consumer confidence, however, is declining as a result of rising inflation, with the consumer sentiment index falling to 80.8, its lowest level since February.