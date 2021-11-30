For the Yazidi Genocide, Germany has sentenced an Iraqi jihadist to life in prison.

An Iraqi man who joined the Islamic State organization for genocide against the Yazidi minority was sentenced to life in prison by a Frankfurt court on Tuesday, the first decision globally to use the term.

After joining the Islamic State in 2013, Taha Al-Jumailly, 29, was found guilty of genocide, crimes against humanity resulting in murder, war crimes, aiding and abetting war crimes, and bodily harm resulting in death.

When the decision was given out, the defendant passed out in court, and the proceedings were halted.

IS terrorists have been persecuting the Yazidis, a Kurdish-speaking community from northern Iraq, for years, killing hundreds of men, rapping women, and forcibly recruiting youngsters as warriors.

UN special investigators announced in May that they had gathered “clear and persuasive evidence” that IS was committing genocide against the Yazidis.

“This is a watershed moment for the Yazidi community,” Natia Navrouzov, a lawyer and member of Yazda, an NGO that collects evidence of IS crimes against Yazidis, told AFP ahead of the judgement.

“This is the first time in Yazidi history that a perpetrator faces genocide accusations in a court of law,” she said.

Prosecutors claim that while residing in IS-controlled Mosul in 2015, Al-Jumailly and his now-ex-wife, a German woman called Jennifer Wenisch, “bought” a Yazidi woman and her kid as household “slaves.”

They eventually relocated to Fallujah, where Al-Jumailly is accused of chaining the five-year-old girl to an open window in temperatures as high as 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) as a punishment for wetting her mattress, causing her to die of dehydration.

Wenisch, 30, was sentenced to ten years in prison in October for “crimes against humanity in the form of enslavement” and aiding and abetting the girl’s murder by neglecting to offer assistance in a separate trial.

The child’s mother, identified only by her first name Nora, testified in Munich and Frankfurt about the anguish inflicted on her child.

She reportedly claimed that IS fighters raped her many times after invading her community in the Sinjar mountains in northwestern Iraq in August 2014.

The mother was represented by a team that included Amal Clooney, a human rights lawyer based in London who has been in the vanguard of a battle to have IS’s crimes against the Yazidis recognized as genocide, and Nadia Murad, a former Yazidi slave who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018.

Despite the fact that Clooney did not visit Munich or Frankfurt, she described Wenisch's conviction as "a victory for everyone who believes in."