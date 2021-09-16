For the time being, Peruvian authorities refuse to hand over the body of a late guerrilla leader to his wife.

Peruvian officials announced Wednesday that they will not hand over the remains of Abimael Guzman, the late guerilla leader, to his widow until an investigation into his death in prison is completed.

Guzman, the founder of the ruthless Shining Path guerrilla group that terrorized Peru in the 1980s and 1990s, died in a military jail on Saturday at the age of 86.

Elena Iparraguirre, Guzman’s also-imprisoned widow and the Shining Path’s former second-in-command, has asked for Guzman’s body to be given over to her for burial.

However, officials are concerned that Guzman’s tomb would serve as a rallying place for his supporters, and there is strong support for cremation and scattering of Guzman’s ashes in the Pacific Ocean.

Prosecutors have “rejected Elena Iparraguirre’s plea for the body of terrorist Abimael Guzman Reinoso to be handed over to her,” according to prosecutors on Twitter.

According to the prosecutor’s office, prosecutor Vladimir Farfan Kehuarucho was guided by “public order and societal interest” in making his decision.

Guzman’s body will be held in government custody until medical examiners complete their investigation. After that, it was unknown what would happen.

Guzman died of double pneumonia, an infection that inflames both lungs and has been linked to Covid-19, according to an autopsy. More testing of the body is required.

Guzman was incarcerated in a maximum-security prison in Lima, where he was serving a life sentence.

Despite being incarcerated in separate prisons, he and Iparraguirre were apprehended together in September 1992 and married in 2010.

Guzman, a former philosophy professor, was the brains behind the Maoist guerilla group’s deadly 20-year struggle to topple Peru’s government, which lasted from 1980 to 2000. Thousands of people died as a result of the battle.

Guzman praised Cambodian dictator Pol Pot’s cruel techniques, including as ordering the slaughter of an Andean community in 1984, which resulted in the deaths of 117 people.